Nektar up 2% after hours on encouraging data on NKTR-262/NKTR-214 combo

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is up 2% after hours following the release of preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, REVEAL, evaluating the combination of NKTR-262 and NKTR-214 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The data were presented at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium in San Francisco.

The maximum tolerated dose has not been reached, dose escalation phase is ongoing.

Treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate. The most frequent were flu-like symptoms (69.2%), rash (46.2%), fatigue (46.2%), itchy skin (46.2%) and nausea (30.8%).

Preliminary efficacy results showed a 100% partial response rate with a 50% reduction in target lesions in two patients with relapsed/refractory melanoma who progressed on more than one prior checkpoint or I-O therapy.