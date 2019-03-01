Chemical Financial, TCF name execs for combined company

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) announce executive appointments for the combined company, which will take effect on the closing of the merger expected late Q3/early Q4.

Tom Shafer, currently president and CEO of Chemical Bank, will become president and chief operating officer of the new TCF Bank.

CHFC CFO Dennis Klaeser will be CFO of new TCF.

Jim Costa, currently TCF chief risk and credit officer, will hold the same role with the new TCF.

