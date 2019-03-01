CNBC: Tesla pays $920M convertible notes in cash

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paid a $920M convertible bond obligation today in cash, CNBC reports.

That became the case as the notes expired today at a conversion price of $359.87/share, and Tesla hasn't been above $359 in weeks.

The company had preferred to pay in half stock. Earlier this week, the company reiterated comments from its Q4 shareholder letter, noting that it had sufficient cash on hand to settle this convertible bond obligation in cash.