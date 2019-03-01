WRE +5.8%, CSII +7% on moves into SmallCap 600

Washington Real Estate Investment (NYSE:WRE) has risen 5.8% after hours on word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.
It will replace Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG), which was acquired by Virtu Financial today. That index move is efffective prior to the open of trading next Thursday, March 7.
Also, Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is up 7% as it's moving into the SmallCap 600, to replace NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI), which is set to be acquired by Tivity Health. That move is effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 11.
