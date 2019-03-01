Nautilus accepts CEO resignation; chairman to serve in interim

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) says in a filing that it accepted the resignation of CEO Bruce Cazenave from his post and from the board.

It accepted the resignation Feb. 26 with an effective date of today.

Nautilus has appointed Chairman M. Carl Johnson III as its interim CEO; Johnson has resigned from the board's compensation committee.

Before accepting Cazenave's resignation, the board had begun its search for a new CEO in accordance with succession planning, the company says, and it's continuing to work with an executive search firm to evaluate candidates.