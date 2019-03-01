Facebook sues China-based firms over fake accounts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has sued four China-based companies and three people based in China over promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers.

"They did this on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter," the company says.

"We’re also enforcing our rights under US intellectual property law for their illegal use of our trademarks and brand," the statement continues.

Specifically, Facebook is asking to prevent the people and companies from creating and promoting the accounts, likes, and followers; infringing on Facebook trademarks on their websites; and using Facebook-branded domain names in cyber-squatting.