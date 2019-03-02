Precision BioSciences on deck for IPO

Durham, NC-based Precision BioSciences (DTIL) has filed a prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The biotech develops gene therapies for human diseases and sustainable food and agricultural solutions based on its ARCUS protein engineering platform which reprograms the DNA recognition properties of a natural genome-editing enzyme called I-Crel, adding that the approach is different from better-known CRISPR/Cas9 [the technology used by Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)].

A Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating a gene-edited allogeneic CAR T candidate targeting CD18 in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) patients should launch next quarter. The company believes its product is the first allogeneic CAR T for NHL. It also believes that its one-step engineering process will be cost- effective at scale and will overcome many of the challenges limiting the field thus far.

2018 Financials ($M): Revenue: 10.9 (+67.8%); Operating Expenses: 58.8 (+106.3%); Net Loss: (46.0) (-118.0%); Cash Consumption: (51.7) (-113.6%).