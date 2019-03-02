Tesla Autopilot under the microscope again?

The NHTSA and NTSB are sending teams to investigate a fatal Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) crash in Florida, although it is not yet known if Autopilot was active at the time of the incident.

According to the preliminary report, a semi truck was making a left turn when the Model 3 crashed into it from the side. The car passed under the trailer, shearing off the top of the vehicle and traveled for an additional 0.3 miles before coming to a stop.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.