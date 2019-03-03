YY Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

YY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $651.13M (+16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, YY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.