Navigator Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.16M (-16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.