Stocks rise with trade deal in sight

Trade sentiment is again boosting the markets as the WSJ reported that China and the U.S. are in the final stage of completing a trade deal.

Beijing has offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Washington is considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese goods since last year.

China would also step up purchases of U.S. products, with one of the sweeteners likely to be an $18B natural-gas purchase from Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Talks have progressed to the extent that a formal agreement could be reached at a summit between President Trump and Xi Jinping, probably around March 27.

Asia: Nikkei +1% ; Hang Seng +0.4% ; Shanghai +1.1% . Sensex closed.

Europe: FTSE 100 +0.3% ; CAC 40 +0.5% ; DAX +0.2% .

U.S. futures: Dow +0.3% ; S&P +0.3% ; Nasdaq +0.5% .

Oil is up 0.2% at $55.90/bbl, gold is down 0.6% to $1292/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.76%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV,