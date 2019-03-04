May attempts coalition to support Brexit deal

Theresa May will set out plans today for £1.6B in funding to help boost economic growth to poorer areas of the U.K.

Buying votes? Critics describe the move as a handout to Labour lawmakers elected in these so-called "left behind" regions, encouraging them to get behind her Brexit deal when it comes back to parliament sometime before March 12.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond will also be able to offer an enhanced "deal dividend" of extra public spending in his spring budget statement set for March 13.

