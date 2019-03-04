China plans major VAT cut for manufacturers

China is planning to cut the value-added tax rate that covers the manufacturing sector by 3 percentage points as part of measures to support the slowing economy, Bloomberg reports.

The decision could deliver a boost worth up to 600B yuan ($90B) or 0.6% of GDP, according to Morgan Stanley.

Officials have increasingly turned to tax policy to support growth as debt-fueled spending and monetary policy become increasingly constrained.

Shanghai +1.1% to 3,028.

