Hyatt expands in Spain

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) announces that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into franchise agreements with an affiliate of Hesperia Hotels & Resorts to open Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid and Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira.

The company says the new hotels mark the entry of the Hyatt Regency brand into Spain.

The new additions will bring the total number of Hyatt branded hotels in Spain to five, joining Park Hyatt Mallorca, Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid and the recently announced Hotel Sofia Barcelona.

