Lilly to launch lower-priced insulin in U.S.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) in the U.S., having a list price 50% lower than the current Humalog price.

The discounted version will be called Insulin Lispro, the same molecule as Humalog and will be available in vial and pen options. The list price of a single vial will be $137.35 and five-pack of KwikPens will be $265.20.

Humalog and Insulin Lispro are man-made fast-acting insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes mellitus.