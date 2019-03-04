Biogen takes issue with incomplete coverage of Spinraza in Canada

In a statement, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is "disappointed" with the limited access of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) med SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in Canada.

Apparently, the provinces themselves will decide on coverage. Quebec is the only one on board at this point, allowing unlimited access to the drug.

The Canadian Association of Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) has issued following recommendations to inform provinces' coverage decisions:

Suitable SMA patients for SPINRAZA: Genetic documentation of 5q SMA homozygous gene deletion, homozygous mutation, or compound heterozygote. Are pre-symptomatic with two or three copies of SMN2, or Have had disease duration of less than six months, two copies of SMN2, and symptom onset after the first week after birth and on or before seven months of age, or Are 12 years of age or younger with symptom onset after six months of age, and never achieved the ability to walk independently. Patient is not currently requiring permanent invasive ventilation.

Teenage and adult SMA patients are currently excluded from coverage if they do not reside in Quebec.