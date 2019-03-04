ON Semi +2% as BMO leaves sidelines

BMO upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from Market Perform to Outperform and increases the target from $20 to $30, implying a 38% upside.

Last month, ON reported a Q4 EPS beat with in-line revenue and downside Q1 guidance. ON shares have gained 8% in the past month and 18% in the quarter.

ON shares are up 2% pre-market to $22.11.

Update with analyst color from BMO's Ambrish Srivastava:

"We believe the company will continue to execute on its strategic focuses and will remain structurally more profitable going forward."

The target is a new Street-high PT.