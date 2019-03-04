Comp sales down at Children's Place

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports comparable retail sales fell 0.6% in Q4, drive lower by a 8.2% decline in U.S. comparable retail store sales were 8.2%.

Retail comparable store traffic was down 3% during the quarter, largely driven by an 11% decrease in traffic in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Transactions and conversions were both lower primarily as a result of store inventory imbalances arising from unplanned ship from store activities.

Adjusted net income was $17.9M vs. $45.3M a year ago. Adjusted operating income came in at 4.1% of sales vs. 10.0% a year ago.

The retailer close 16 stores during Q4 to end the year with 927 stores.

Looking ahead, PLCE expects 2019 sales to fall in a range of $1.89B to $1.915B vs. $2.01B consensus and EPS of $5.25 to $5.75.

Shares of Children's Place are up 1.74% in premarket trading to $96.25.

Previously: Children's Place Retail Stores misses by $1.00, misses on revenue (March 4)