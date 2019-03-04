Washington Prime reports progress on filling Toys R Us spaces

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) says that five of eight owned anchor and outparcel spaces previously occupied by Toys R Us have been addressed.
A national retailer has signed a LOI for anchor space at The Plaza at Buckland Hills in Manchester Hills, CT.
A specialty grocer has signed a LOI for anchor space at University Town Plaza in Pensacola, FL.
Washington Prime is planning and negotiating for a future mixed-use redevelopment of outparcel space formerly occupied by Toys R US at Pearlridge Center in Alea, HI, and at Palms Crossing in McAllen, TX.
Former Toys R Us outparcel space at Westminster Mall in Westminster, CA, is owned by a non-retailer. Washington Prime is working with all stakeholders on future redevelopment opportunities, including the Toys R Us and Sears (Seritage-owned) spaces.
In addition, Washington Prime isn't anticipating any Gap or Victoria's Secret store closures within its portfolio in 2019.
Doesn't see any JCPenney store closings within its portfolio in 2019.
Has no exposure to Tesla store locations.
