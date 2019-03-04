Washington Prime reports progress on filling Toys R Us spaces

Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG ) says that five of eight owned anchor and outparcel spaces previously occupied by Toys R Us have been addressed.

A national retailer has signed a LOI for anchor space at The Plaza at Buckland Hills in Manchester Hills, CT.

A specialty grocer has signed a LOI for anchor space at University Town Plaza in Pensacola, FL.

Washington Prime is planning and negotiating for a future mixed-use redevelopment of outparcel space formerly occupied by Toys R US at Pearlridge Center in Alea, HI, and at Palms Crossing in McAllen, TX.

Former Toys R Us outparcel space at Westminster Mall in Westminster, CA, is owned by a non-retailer. Washington Prime is working with all stakeholders on future redevelopment opportunities, including the Toys R Us and Sears (Seritage-owned) spaces.