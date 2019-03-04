Captain Marvel expected to be a box office hero

Captain Marvel is expected to give a boost to Disney (NYSE:DIS) and theater names Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX(NYSE:IMAX), Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) next weekend.

Imperial Capital analyst David Miller sees an opening weekend of $125M to $135M in the U.S. for the superhero film starring Brie Larson. That's higher than the early estimates from Variety from a few weeks ago for an opening weekend haul of around $100M. Meanwhile, Chinese box office tracker Gavin Feng posted estimates for Captain Marvel on Twitter that suggest the film bring in about $85M to $95M in China to make it one of Marvel Studios' biggest hits ever in the region.