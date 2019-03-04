Novartis' Cosentyx shows positive effect in Chinese psoriasis patients

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial in China evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) IL-17A inhibitor Cosentyx (secukinumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed a treatment benefit. The results are being presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

97.7% of patients receiving 300 mg of Cosentyx achieved PASI 75 (75% improvement in symptoms) at week 12 while 87% achieved PASI 90 (90% improvement) at week 16.

For the 150 mg dose, 87.8% achieved PASI 75 and 66.4% achieved PASI 90 at week 12.

The results are on par with earlier studies.

The FDA approved Cosentyx for the indication in January 2015.