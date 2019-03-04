Highwoods Properties adds up charges on Laser Spine closing

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) expects to take charges related to the sudden closure of Laser Spine Institute, which a Highwoods-owned 176,000 square-foot, six-story building in Tampa, FL, Westshore submarket.

Sees writing off accounts and note receivable, lease incentives, and straight-line rents associated with the building, which aggregated $11.8M at Dec. 31, 2018 and about $12.2M at March 1, 2019. The March 1, 2019 balance will be written off in Q1 2019.