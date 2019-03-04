Highwoods Properties adds up charges on Laser Spine closing

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) expects to take charges related to the sudden closure of Laser Spine Institute, which a Highwoods-owned 176,000 square-foot, six-story building in Tampa, FL, Westshore submarket.
Sees writing off accounts and note receivable, lease incentives, and straight-line rents associated with the building, which aggregated $11.8M at Dec. 31, 2018 and about $12.2M at March 1, 2019. The March 1, 2019 balance will be written off in Q1 2019.
These items, which will affect FFO, weren't included in the company's initial 2019 FFO per share outlook published on Feb. 5.
Expects to write off deferred leasing costs associated with the building, which aggregated $11.8M at Dec. 31, 2018 and about $11.6M at March 1, 2019; the write-off of deferred leasing costs won't affect FFO.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, the Laser Spine Institute building accounted for $6.3M of GAAP rental revenue; $6.1M of cash rental revenue, or 0.95% of the company's total annualized cash rental revenue; and $4.97M of GAAP net operating income.
