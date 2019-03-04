Amazon coming in big with new grocery store concept

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) new grocery store format is expected to pose a challenge to larger grocery sellers such as Kroger (NYSE:KR) Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), according to new reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

"The timing of Amazon’s store development comes during a difficult period for the roughly $1 trillion food and consumer-product retail sector, which already deals with low margins and extreme competition," warns the publication.

Amazon's new grocery stores are anticipated to average about 35K square feet in size and sell food, beauty products and health items.

