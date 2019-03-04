NextEra Energy in $1.02B projects deal, $900M financing

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) agrees to buy a portfolio of six wind and solar projects, totaling about 611 MW, for about $1.02B from NextEra Energy Resources and enters a $900M convertible equity portfolio financing with KKR (NYSE:KKR).

Completes 2019 growth objectives while bridging cash distribution restrictions related to Pacific Gas & Electric bankruptcy.

Extends by one year the earliest the date that the partnership is expected to need to sell common equity, until 2010 at the earliest, other than modest issuances under its at-the-market program.

Acquisition is expected to contribute adjusted EBITDA of ~$100M-$115M and CAFD of ~$97M-$107M, each on a five-year average annual run-rate basis, beginning Dec. 31, 2019.

NEP will contribute the six newly acquired projects and four existing wind assets to a new portfolio and recapitalize the $220M of existing non-recourse project debt with part of the proceeds of the convertible equity portfolio financing.

NEP plans to raise about $1.25B in total transaction funding for the acquisition and recapitalization through capacity under an existing credit facility; funds drawn under the credit facility are expected to be partially repaid with the estimated $893M of net proceeds prior to offering expenses from the convertible equity portfolio financing with KKR.