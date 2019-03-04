Ascendis Pharma up 56% premarket on positive TransCon data

Thinly traded Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is up 56% premarket on increased volume in response to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, heiGHt, evaluating once-weekly TransCon Growth Hormone in children with pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating superiority to daily TransCon in terms of annualized height velocity (AHV) at week 52. Specifically, the treatment difference was 0.86 cm/year, a statistically significant result (p=0.0088). Also, the separation was statistically valid from week 26 onward.

The safety profile was on par with the daily regimen.

Weekly dosing is a major advantage since GHD patients need therapy over a period of years.

The data will be presented at ENDO 2019 on March 24.

Topline data from a second Phase 3, fliGHt, should be available next quarter. The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2020.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.