Clovis' rubraca tablets for women now available in Germany; shares are up 5% premarket

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announces that Rubraca (rucaparib) is now available by prescription in Germany as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adults with platinum-sensitive relapsed high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Rucaparib is the first PARP inhibitor licensed for an ovarian cancer treatment indication in the EU and is now the first to be available for both treatment and maintenance treatment among eligible patients.

Clovis Oncology intends to launch Rubraca in other European countries to follow in 2019 and 2020.