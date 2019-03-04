Pennsylvania REIT doesn't see JCPenney store closings; shares +2.5%

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) gains 2.5% in premarket trading after confirming that it doesn't expect any JC Penney closures at its properties as a result of the retailer's announcement of 2019 store closings.

"With no unleased department stores in our core portfolio and among the lowest exposure to Sears in the sector, we are uniquely positioned to execute on our strategy and capitalize on the opportunity to further diversify our earnings through the addition of multifamily and hotel units across our portfolio," says CEO Joseph F. Coradino.

Previously: Washington Prime reports progress on filling Toys R Us spaces (March 4)