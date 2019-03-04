Qualcomm launches new Apple patent challenge

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) alleges in a San Diego federal court that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) violated three of its patents and asks for tens of millions of dollars in damages.

Qualcomm has filed a series of patent actions against Apple around the world that will conclude before the antitrust trial starting in April, which will hear Apple's challenge to QCOM's business model.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw will open an eight-day trial today deciding whether Apple violated Qualcomm's patents with its iPhones that contain Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.8% pre-market to $54.65.