Bed, Bath & Beyond -3% after Barclays downgrade

Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) drifts lower after a Monday morning downgrade from Barclays to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight.
The investment firm isn't seeing signs of a turnaround by BBBY. "It will be highly difficult for the company to build a home furnishing/decor business, which appears to be a critical factor in the ultimate success of a turnaround," warns analyst Matthew McClintock.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are down 2.94% in premarket trading to $16.20 vs. a 52-week trading range of $10.46 to $23.28.
