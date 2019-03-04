Bed, Bath & Beyond -3% after Barclays downgrade

Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) drifts lower after a Monday morning downgrade from Barclays to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight.

The investment firm isn't seeing signs of a turnaround by BBBY. "It will be highly difficult for the company to build a home furnishing/decor business, which appears to be a critical factor in the ultimate success of a turnaround," warns analyst Matthew McClintock.