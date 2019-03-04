Cheniere Energy +3.6% on report China may buy $18B of nat gas

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) jumps 3.6% in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reports that China and the U.S. are close to coming to a trade agreement under which China would buy $18B of natural gas from Cheniere.

Bloomberg cites people familiar with the matter.

China is offering to increase purchases of U.S. goods, to lower tariffs on U.S. farm, chemical, auto, and other products, and to accelerate removing foreign-ownership limitations on car ventures.

Hurdles still remain, such as whether enforcement provisions are considered strong enough, the WSJ reports.