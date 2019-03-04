Chardan sees 43% upside in Invitae in premarket analyst action

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) initiated with Buy rating and $29 (43% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets. Shares up 2% premarket.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) initiated with Outperform rating and $3 (69% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares up 3% premarket.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) upgraded to Buy with a $110 (15% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 1% premarket.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) downgraded to Neutral with a $3.50 (39% upside) (from $18) price target at H.C. Wainwright after failed late-stage study of mirvetuximab soravtansine. Shares up 2% premarket. Downgraded to Market Perform with a $3 price target at SVB Leerink.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) downgraded to Neutral with a $147 (4%) price target at JPMorgan.
Now read: Invitae Continues To Roll »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox