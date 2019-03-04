Cousins Properties boosts 2019 guidance to reflect recent deals

The sale of air rights that cover about eight acres within an area of downtown Atlanta known as the Gulch to developer CIM Group for gross sale price of $13.25M.

Agrees to develop 650 West Peachtree in midtown Atlanta on a site it recently acquired near Georgia Tech; Cousins sold the site to Norfolk Southern for its new headquarters and will serve as fee developer.

Closes on purchase of 1200 Peachtree, a 370,000 square-foot office building adjacent to Promenade office tower; 1200 Peachtree is 100% leased to Norfolk Southern through year-end 2021.