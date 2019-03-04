Cousins Properties boosts 2019 guidance to reflect recent deals

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) boosts 2019 earnings guidance to reflect three recent transactions.
Sees 2019 FFO 70 cents-75 cents vs. prior view of 61 cents-65 cents.
The transactions include:
The sale of air rights that cover about eight acres within an area of downtown Atlanta known as the Gulch to developer CIM Group for gross sale price of $13.25M.
Agrees to develop 650 West Peachtree in midtown Atlanta on a site it recently acquired near Georgia Tech; Cousins sold the site to Norfolk Southern for its new headquarters and will serve as fee developer.
Closes on purchase of 1200 Peachtree, a 370,000 square-foot office building adjacent to Promenade office tower; 1200 Peachtree is 100% leased to Norfolk Southern through year-end 2021.
Previously: Cousins Properties beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox