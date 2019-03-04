Cheniere reports Corpus Christi Train 1 substantial completion

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) and Bechtel report the substantial completion of Train 1 of their Corpus Christi liquefaction project was achieved on Feb. 28.

Bechtel has turned over care, custody, and control of Train 1 to Cheniere.

Under sale and purchase agreements with Endesa and PT Pertamina, the date of first commercial delivery is expected to occur in June 2019. Additionally, bridging volumes are expected to begin in June 2019 under an SPA with Iberdrola.

Previously: Cheniere makes FID on Corpus Christi Train 3 liquefaction project (May 22, 2018)