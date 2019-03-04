General Mills commits to regenerative agriculture practices

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announces a commitment to advance regenerative agriculture practices on 1M acres of farmland by 2030.

To achieve the farming goal, the company says it will partner with organic and conventional farmers, suppliers and trusted farm advisors in key growing regions to drive the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices.

Regenerative agriculture is described as a holistic method of farming deploying practices designed to protect and intentionally enhance natural resources and farming communities. The practices focus on pulling carbon from the air and storing it in the soil in addition to helping the land be more resilient to extreme weather events.

General Mills will partner with key suppliers to drive regenerative farming adoption across key ingredients including oats, wheat, corn, dairy feed and sugar beets.

Source: Press Release