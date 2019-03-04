WarnerMedia sets leadership roles for Greenblatt, Zucker, Tsujihara

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) has confirmed recently reported shuffles at its leadership as it sets up for a new era under AT&T's leadership.

In a new organizational model, former NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt will serve as Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer under WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.

The move also means expanded roles for Jeff Zucker, as Chairman of WarnerMedia News & Sports, and Kevin Tsujihara, who will remain as Chairman/CEO of Warner Bros. but take on additional oversight including a new global kids/young adults business.

Gerhard Zeiler, president of Turner International, is getting promoted to chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia.