Nasdaq sweetens offer for Oslo Børs VPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) boosts its offer price for Oslo Børs VPS (OTC:OSBHF) to NOK 158 per share from NOK 152.

Total value comes to about $795M and represents a premium of 44% to the closing price of Oslo Børs VPS shares on the NOTC on Dec. 17, 2018.

Nasdaq +1.1% in premarket trading.

Reduces minimum acceptance condition to at least two-thirds from more than 90%.

Shareholders representing more than a third of Oslo Børs VPS shares that have provided pre-acceptances to Nasdaq reaffirm their support for the offer and extend the terms of their irrevocable pre-acceptances.

Extends acceptance period for its offer to March 29, 2019 and extends drop-dead date.

