Xenetic Bio up 11% premarket on acquisition of CAR T platform

Thinly traded nano cap Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) is up 11% premarket on light volume in reaction to its acquisition of a CAR T platform technology called XCART, developed at The Scripps Research Institute (together with the Shemyakin-Ovchinnikov Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry) which can potentially improve the safety and effectiveness of cell therapy for B-cell lymphomas via generating patient- and tumor-specific CAR T cells.
Under the terms of the deal, the company will acquire all the outstanding shares of Hesperix S.A., a newly formed Swiss entity that owns all non-Scripps XCART rights, for an undisclosed sum. It will exclusively license Scripps' rights in exchange for 7.5M XBIO common shares.
The transaction should close next quarter.
