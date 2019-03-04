Evoke Pharma receives preliminary FDA communication on Gimoti NDA; shares down 51% premarket

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) has received a multi-disciplinary review (DR) letter from the FDA in association with the Gimoti 505(b)(2) NDA.

A DR letter is used to convey preliminary thoughts on deficiencies identified during the initial stage of NDA review.

The letter described concerns in three sections: Chemistry; Clinical and Clinical Pharmacology not within the parameters for bioequivalence for abbreviated NDAs.

The Company plans to respond to the deficiencies raised in the DR letter to allow time for potential FDA review prior to the PDUFA date, April 1.