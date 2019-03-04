Apple's software hiring shows Services push

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has more software than hardware jobs open for the first time since 2016, according to new Thinknum data.

The priority switch happened in Q3 last year, which was when Apple started leaning harder into its Services business as iPhone sales slowed.

As of February 27, Apple had nearly 1,400 jobs related to software and services versus the just over 1,000 openings for hardware.

On March 25, Apple is expected to introduce its new streaming TV service and subscription news service. Reports suggest potential content partners are wary of Apple's revenue cut and user data blocks.