Tencent aims for expansion of esports in China

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is looking to expand a burgeoning leadership position in esports, thanks in part to local Chinese government subsidies, the Financial Times reports.

“We will organize more esports events this year, because many local governments want to increase their investment,” says the company's esports manager Hou Miao. “The scale of our events will be larger.”

The company's China-based league for Honour of Kings (the world's top-grossing mobile game from 2017) joins a league around PC game League of Legends as two of the most-watched tournaments so far.

Tencent worked with Shanghai officials on a stadium to host the Honour of Kings final in January.

Last year's videogame licensing freeze in China kept Tencent from holding a tourney around battle-royale hit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, but the company hopes to do that this year, Hou says.