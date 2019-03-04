Athenex up a fraction on positive KX2-391 data

Athenex (ATNX +0.3% ) is up out of the gate this morning in reaction to the successful outcomes from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating KX2-391 ointment for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), rough scaly skin caused by excess sun exposure. The results were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

Both studies met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving 100% clearance of AK lesions at day 57 within the face or scalp treatment areas compared to vehicle (placebo). Specifically, 44% of treated patients in study -003 and 54% in study -004 achieved total clearance compared to 5% and 13%, respectively, for control.

The company plans to review the data with the FDA.