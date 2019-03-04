Viacom closes on $340M Pluto TV acquisition

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) has closed on its acquisition of upstart streaming service Pluto TV.

The $340M deal was announced in late January.

The purchase will be key to expanding Viacom's presence in streaming platforms, serving as a stand-alone over-the-top product that also offers a partnership solution for distributors to serve broadband-only and video bundle subscribers.

“Together with Pluto TV, we look forward to becoming a stronger partner to distributors, advertisers, content providers and audiences around the world," says Viacom chief Bob Bakish.