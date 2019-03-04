Viacom closes on $340M Pluto TV acquisition

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) has closed on its acquisition of upstart streaming service Pluto TV.
The $340M deal was announced in late January.
The purchase will be key to expanding Viacom's presence in streaming platforms, serving as a stand-alone over-the-top product that also offers a partnership solution for distributors to serve broadband-only and video bundle subscribers.
“Together with Pluto TV, we look forward to becoming a stronger partner to distributors, advertisers, content providers and audiences around the world," says Viacom chief Bob Bakish.
Now read: PCI Media Seeks U.S. IPO »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox