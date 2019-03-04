MyoKardia up 3% on positive mavacamten data

MyoKardia (MYOK +3.4% ) is up in early trade in response to positive results from an open-label extension study, PIONEER-OLE, evaluating mavacamten in 13 patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) who completed the Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM study. The data will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session in New Orleans on Sunday, March 17.

Preliminary results showed that treatment with mavacamten produced significant reductions in left ventricle obstruction while preserving left ventricle ejection fraction above normal over a sustained period of time. Significant improvements in symptoms were also observed.

Mavacamten is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.

HCM is an inherited heart disorder characterized by thickened walls of the heart which prevents the left ventricle from expanding, reducing pumping capacity.