Stocks push up amid reports of China, U.S. nearing trade deal

U.S. stocks open higher after reports that a trade deal with China is near, following the upward movement of stock markets in Asia and Europe.

S&P 500 rises 0.4% , the Nasdaq gains 0.5% , the Dow moves up 0.2% .

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors start the week on the rise, with consumer discretionary ( +0.7% ), industrials ( +0.6% ), and communication services ( +0.6% ) providing the strongest push; Energy ( +0.2% ) and financials ( +0.3% ) are the weakest sectors.

Cheniere Energy gains 2.4% after reports that China may buy $18B of nat gas under the nearing trade agreement.

AT&T slips 1.3% as it shuffles leadership at WarnerMedia.

Amazon is up 1.4% as it pushes forward with a grocery store format, and Apple advances 1.1% as software engineering hires reflects its emphasis on Services growth.

Crude oil rises 1.9% to $56.84 per barrel.

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.5% .

As stocks gain, 2-year Treasury creeps up, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.549% and 10-year Treasury yield basically flat at 2.75%.