Stocks push up amid reports of China, U.S. nearing trade deal

U.S. stocks open higher after reports that a trade deal with China is near, following the upward movement of stock markets in Asia and Europe.
S&P 500 rises 0.4%, the Nasdaq gains 0.5%, the Dow moves up 0.2%.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors start the week on the rise, with consumer discretionary (+0.7%), industrials (+0.6%), and communication services (+0.6%) providing the strongest push; Energy (+0.2%) and financials (+0.3%) are the weakest sectors.
Cheniere Energy gains 2.4% after reports that China may buy $18B of nat gas under the nearing trade agreement.
AT&T slips 1.3% as it shuffles leadership at WarnerMedia.
Amazon is up 1.4% as it pushes forward with a grocery store format, and Apple advances 1.1% as software engineering hires reflects its emphasis on Services growth.
Crude oil rises 1.9% to $56.84 per barrel.
Stoxx Europe 600 +0.5%.
As stocks gain, 2-year Treasury creeps up, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.549% and 10-year Treasury yield basically flat at 2.75%.
Dollar Index strengthens 0.4% to 96.71.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox