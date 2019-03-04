BBX Capital and Bluegreen Vacations to combine in 'short-form' merger

Bluegreen Vacations (BXG +19.4% ) breaks higher after agreeing to a short-form merger with BBX Capital (BBX +1% ).

Under the terms of the arrangement, a newly-formed subsidiary of BBX Capital would merge with and into Bluegreen, with Bluegreen being the surviving company of the merger.

The company says each share of Bluegreen at the effective time of the merger will be converted into the right to receive $16.00 per share in cash.

BBX Capital currently beneficially owns approximately 90% of Bluegreen's common stock.

