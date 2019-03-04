Luna Innovations rallies post Q4 results

Luna Innovations (LUNA +17.2% ) shares are up 17.2% after fifth consecutive quarter of Y/Y, double-digit revenue which were 37.3%.

Financials: Technology development revenue of $5.5M (+7.8%); Products and licensing revenue of $8M (+70.2%); gross profit margin increased 647 bps to 48.9%; adj. EBITDA margin increased 478 bps to 11.9%; SG&A expenses were $4.9M (+$1M); R&D expenses of $1.3M (+$0.6M); cash and equivalents of $42.5M (+14.9% Y/Y).

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $60-65M; Adj. EBITDA of $6-6.5M.

“Combined with the strength of our customer base in rapid-growth industries, have driven Luna’s fiscal 2018 performance, and we are well positioned for future growth.” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna.

