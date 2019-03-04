Verrica Pharma up 7% on positive lead candidate data

Thinly traded micro cap Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA +7.2% ) is up on below average volume on the heels of successful results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, CAMP-1 and CAMP-2, evaluating lead candidate VP-102 (cantharidin) for the topical treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a common viral infection characterized by small bumps on the skin. The data were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

Both trials met the primary endpoint of a statistically valid proportion of subjects achieving complete skin clearance at day 84. Specifically, 46% of treated patients in CAMP-1 and 54% in CAMP-2 achieved to total skin clearance compared to 18% and 13%, respectively, for placebo (p<0.0001).

The company plans to file its U.S. marketing application in H2.