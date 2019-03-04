Disney cuts $13.5M in CEO Iger's compensation around Fox deal

In an SEC filing, Disney (NYSE:DIS) notes that today it's amended its compensation for CEO Bob Iger to reduce his overall opportunities that would have been available on timely closing of the company's $71B deal to merge with Fox's media operations.

The changes eliminate an annual base salary increase of $500,000, instead leaving his salary at $3M/year.

It also eliminates $8M increases in annual target bonus opportunity that would have occurred after the closing (leaving that bonus opportunity at $12M) and cuts a long-term incentive opportunity by $5M annually.