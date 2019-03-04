Verona up 4% on positive ensifentrine data

Ultra-thinly traded Verona Pharma plc (VRNA +4.2% ) is up on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 24K shares, on the heels of encouraging preliminary data from the first part of a two-part Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a dry powder inhaler (DPI) formulation of ensifentrine (RPL554) in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Patients receiving a single dose of one of five strengths of ensifentrine DPI showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful increases in lung function versus placebo as measured by forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV 1 ) (the amount the patient can exhale in one second).

The second part of the study assessing the candidate for one week of twice-daily doses is next up. Participants will be randomized to receive one of four dose levels or placebo. The primary endpoint will again be peak FEV 1 levels.

Ensifentrine is a bronchodilator that inhibits two enzymes called phosphodiesterase 3 and 4. It is also being developed to treat cystic fibrosis and asthma.