Cirrus wins, Knowles loses in Galaxy S10 - Susquehanna

Susquehanna says Cirrus Logic (CRUS +1.2%) could benefit from Samsung's Galaxy S10 phone with a recent teardown showing the device includes two CRUS amps.
The Galaxy S9 used audio amps from Maxim (MXIM +0.9%).
Susquehanna: "We estimate that amplifiers at Samsung represent an ~$200 million opportunity (400 million amplifiers at $0.50 each), which is currently largely untapped by Cirrus."
Cirrus reportedly gets about 3% of its revenue from Samsung compared to the 80% from Apple's iPhones, where Susquehanna sees a $300M opportunity with 200M handsets with three amps at $0.50 each.
The firm calls Knowles (KN -0.7%) a "big loser" with the S10 since prior models mostly used KN's microphone MEMS while the S10 uses two GoerTek microphones.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox