Cirrus wins, Knowles loses in Galaxy S10 - Susquehanna

Susquehanna says Cirrus Logic (CRUS +1.2% ) could benefit from Samsung's Galaxy S10 phone with a recent teardown showing the device includes two CRUS amps.

The Galaxy S9 used audio amps from Maxim (MXIM +0.9% ).

Susquehanna: "We estimate that amplifiers at Samsung represent an ~$200 million opportunity (400 million amplifiers at $0.50 each), which is currently largely untapped by Cirrus."

Cirrus reportedly gets about 3% of its revenue from Samsung compared to the 80% from Apple's iPhones, where Susquehanna sees a $300M opportunity with 200M handsets with three amps at $0.50 each.